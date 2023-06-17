34,000 people affected by flood in Assam, possibility of heavy rain in 8 districts including Lakhimpur in next 48 hours

According to the daily bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the devastating floods in Assam have affected more than 5,000 people in the last 24 hours, taking the total affected population in seven districts of the state to over 34,000. The ASDMA bulletin said that the total affected population includes more than 3,000 children. Lakhimpur district is the most affected so far as the first wave of flood in the district has affected more than 23,000 population.

Rain activities continue with thunderstorms across the state

With the storm continuing across the state, the rains have uprooted trees and damaged houses and other establishments. Uprooted trees blocked the national highway at Chaigaon in Kamrup district, while several trees were uprooted and several houses damaged due to the storm last night. Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat in upper Assam’s Jorhat district is flowing above the danger mark on Friday, according to the daily bulletin of the Central Water Commission (CWC). The water had reached 85.62 metres, which is 0.08 meters above the danger mark.

Many rivers are flowing above the danger mark

On the other hand, Puthimari river in Kamrup district is flowing above the danger mark, while Jia Bharali and Brahmaputra in Sonitpur, Kopili in Nagaon, Pagladiya in Nalbari, Beki in Barpeta and Subansiri in Lakhimpur are flowing above normal. According to the CWC, Kopili, which was flowing above normal in Nagaon, is likely to cross the danger level by Saturday and remain above the danger level for the next five days. The commission said that the Barak river in the Barak valley is likely to cross the danger mark in the next 48 hours.

Heavy rain likely in 8 districts including Lakhimpur in next 48 hours

“India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in districts like Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Darrang, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur for the next two days. Hence, rise in water level in Brahmaputra and is expected. Its tributaries, “. According to the ASDMA, the rising water level of the Buridehing river has caused severe erosion at a distance of about 4-5 meters from the DRDA ring dam. If the ring dam breaks due to the rising water of the river, then there will be flood in Dibrugarh district.

Water Resources Minister gave instructions to stop erosion

Assam Water Resources Minister Piyush Hazarika, during a video conference with the district administration on Friday, directed the engineers of the department of Dibrugarh district to take immediate steps to prevent erosion by using geo-bags and porcupines. Porcupine is a form of a permeable structure made by bamboo or concrete that is used to reduce the flow and force of water and to trap sediment.

Would rather jump into a well than join Congress – Nitin Gadkari )34