34,741 policemen will be reinstated in Bihar, district-wise allocation of posts, know where and how many posts

Bihar Police Headquarters has made district allotment of policemen to be reinstated against 34741 sanctioned posts. In this, maximum 3098 posts have been allotted to Patna district. Along with this, 1407 posts have been allotted to Gaya district, 1116 to Rohtas district, 1112 to Muzaffarpur district and 972 to Purnia district. In this, police officers and personnel from the rank of constable to inspector are included. Some of these posts will also be filled through promotion. A total of 1083 constable posts have been received in Bhagalpur. On the other hand, 22 posts of Inspector will be available in Patna and 27 in East Champaran district. The Police Headquarters has issued a notification regarding the allotment of districts. Patna will get 13 Inspector posts in EOU.

Maximum 19288 posts will be filled under ERSS II

In the 34 thousand police forces approved by the state government, 7808 posts have been approved for the first phase of Dial 112 service, while 19288 posts have been approved for the second phase, operated under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). In the first phase of ERSS, 7311 posts from Inspector to Driver Constable will be appointed for the operation of 400 vehicles. In this Patna will get 1731 posts, Muzaffarpur 392, Nalanda 320, Gaya 357, Darbhanga 253, Bhagalpur 218. Patna will get 825 posts, Gaya 874, Begusarai 694, Kaimur 661, Madhubani 649, Muzaffarpur 659, Purnia 666, Katihar 663, Vaishali 613 in the second phase of ERSS.

Districts also got 7645 posts sanctioned in 2013

Apart from these, Bihar Police had sanctioned 7645 posts in 2013 in proportion to the population of the state. At that time approval was given for the creation of 43 thousand 761 posts. Under this, police reinstatement was completed in four phases, while due to Corona, the reinstatement of the fifth phase was pending. Along with the districts, these 7645 posts have also been allotted to various police units. In the first phase of direct recruitment on 68 thousand 360 posts in Bihar Police, the requisition for the reinstatement of 21 thousand 391 constables has been sent to the Central Selection Council (Constable Recruitment).

