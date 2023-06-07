35.45 meter high new control tower installed at Birsa Munda Airport, see summer schedule of flights here

Ranchi is the capital of Jharkhand Birsa Munda Airport But the new technical block cum control tower has started functioning. Along with this, the details of flight movement from Birsa Munda Airport in the summer season i.e. summer schedule has also been issued. The Airports Authority of India told on Wednesday that this schedule will be effective from June 10, 2023. According to this, 35 aircraft will operate from Ranchi airport to different cities of the country.

Shadow operation has just started

Airports Authority Ranchi told that on Wednesday new technical block cum control tower Shadow operation started, which will be effective till 20 June 2023. From above there will be ease in traffic management of planes. Security will also be ensured. Airport Director KL Aggarwal said that it is estimated that the new technical block cum control tower will be fully operational from the last week of June.

New parking fee of Birsa Munda Airport Ranchi released, know how much will be charged for which vehicle

Control tower is built in Rs 10.34 crore

He told that about Rs 10.34 crore has been spent in its construction. The height of this control tower is 35.45 meters, whereas the old control tower was 22.50 meters high. Mr. Aggarwal said that the area of ​​the new technical block and control tower is almost double that of the old technical block and control tower.