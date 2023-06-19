375 people hospitalized due to heat in Bihar, so far 25 died due to heat stroke, health department is investigating

Patna. The Health Department is probing the people suffering and their deaths due to the scorching heat in South Bihar. Sanjay Kumar Singh, executive director of the State Health Committee, said that so far around 375 people have been admitted to various hospitals across the state due to the scorching heat. Out of these, about 300 people have been discharged from the hospitals. The condition of the admitted people is fine. He told that there are 25 suspected deaths in the state due to heat wave, which are being investigated.

Death being investigated

The Executive Director told that 79 patients have been admitted in BIMS, Pawapuri with complaints of heat stroke. Suspected cases of death of nine patients have been found here. Similarly, 40 people have been admitted in NMCH due to heat stroke in two days. There is no information about the death of any patient here. The death is being investigated there. Everyday 20-25 patients are getting admitted in PMCH due to heat stroke. There is no information about the death of any person from here as well.

don’t leave the house unnecessarily

In ANMMCH, Gaya, 41 patients have been admitted due to heat stroke in two days. Here four patients have been reported to have died due to heat stroke. Similarly, 30-40 patients have been admitted in Aurangabad and Nawada districts in two days. Suspected death of seven people is being reported in Bhojpur district. Suspected death of a patient is being reported in the district hospital of Gaya. The State Health Committee appealed to the public to stay at home. Did not leave the house from 12 noon to 3 pm. Cover your head with a cloth when you go out. Drink water even if you are not thirsty.

