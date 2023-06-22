4 people were shot dead in broad daylight in Darbhanga, 2 died on the spot

Darbhanga. In Darbhanga, criminals have shot 4 people in broad daylight. Two of the four have died on the spot, while the condition of two is critical. Both the injured have been admitted to the hospital. There is talk of mutual supremacy behind this massacre. This incident happened near Nimethi Chowk of Bahedi police station area.

had been attacked several times before

One of the deceased has been identified as corporation worker Anil Singh, who was a resident of Ojhaul village. Anil Singh had been attacked many times earlier also. Cases have also been registered against Anil Singh in many police stations regarding many cases. There have been incidents of firing many times in mutual supremacy. SSP Avakash Kumar has confirmed the death of two.

criminals fired at safari vehicle

In relation to the incident, it is told that the criminals who had already ambushed near Nimethi Chowk of Bahedi police station area opened fire on the Safari vehicle. Unidentified criminals opened fire on the four people traveling in the vehicle. Two people got injured due to the bullet, while two people got injured due to the bullet. Anil Singh and another are undergoing treatment at DMCH.

The entire area was barricaded

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot, took the dead body into custody and sent it to DMCH for postmortem, while the injured were also sent to DMCH for treatment. Blockade has been done in the entire area to arrest the criminals. At present, the police is conducting raids to arrest the criminals. There has been a stir in the area due to this incident.