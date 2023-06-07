40 lakh smack recovered from husband and wife in Bareilly, police arrested from Delhi Highway and sent to jail

Bareilly : Bareilly police of Uttar Pradesh has arrested husband and wife with a smack of 40 lakhs. However, during this one of the accused absconded. The police is looking for him. Police registered an FIR against the accused husband and wife. The price of recovered 350 grams of smack is said to be Rs 40 lakh in the international market.

Smack worth Rs 40 lakh recovered from husband and wife in Bareilly

Bareilly Police has been campaigning against those who supply and sell illegal drugs for a long time. On Tuesday night, under the direction of CO Nawabganj, the team of Bhojipura police station and NTF unit took joint action. During this, Nanhe Shah and his wife Sabira Begum, residents of Khana Gotia village of CBganj police station area, were arrested with 350 grams of smack near Bilwa bridge on Delhi-Lucknow National Highway passing through Bhojipura police station area.

Bike and phone recovered from the accused

The price of recovered smack is said to be 40 lakhs in the international market. The accused husband and wife were going to supply smack by bike. The police arrested both of them. His Honda Shine black colored bike UP 25 BA 1512 was also taken into custody. Along with this, two mobiles have been recovered. Jarul alias Kallu escaped from the custody of the police. The police is looking for him.

Allegations of extortion on 3 including former BSP councilor candidate in Bareilly, police registered FIR, know the case…

Bhojipura police station registered FIR

Bhojipura police station has registered an FIR against the accused under section 8/21/29. Campaign against smack mafia is going on in Bareilly for a long time. The property worth billions of mafias has been seized. Along with this, Kothi, market, wedding hall and complex have been demolished with bulldozers.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcuqP2wgscc)