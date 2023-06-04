40 people from Bihar, who survived the Odisha train accident, reached Bhagalpur from Balasore, told the incident heart-wrenching

Somnath Satyom. Two days have passed since the Balasore accident in Odisha. On the special initiative of the Bihar government, a team of four people including Rail SP Dr. Kumar Ashish has been sent from Muzaffarpur to Balasore. Bihar officers reached Balasore on Sunday. Took information about the treatment of the people of Bihar admitted in various hospitals there. Before this, after contacting the district administration there directly, took the collector along with him and went to meet the injured. Interacted with half a dozen injured. The passengers undergoing treatment appreciated the arrangements made by the Odisha government. Told the team that they are being treated properly and well. On time, they are being given medicine along with food and drink.

People told the incident heart-wrenching

The team took information about the entire incident from the injured. How and under what circumstances did the incident happen? Took information about this too. However, the railway passengers expressed their inability to give complete information about how the accident took place. Let us tell you that a young man from Aurai in Muzaffarpur has died in this accident. Apart from this, some people of Sakra, Madhubani and Motihari have lost their lives.

40 people reached Bhagalpur from Balasore

A bus left from Balasore carrying forty people from Bihar. There are 24 people from Araria, nine from Darbhanga, three from Samastipur and two from Kishanganj and Sitamarhi. It is said that three people admitted in the hospital expressed their desire to go home before the Bihar team. After this, the team sent him to Bhagalpur with the help of Balasore administration. After reaching where the district administration Bhagalpur has made arrangements for medical facilities and refreshments for all the passengers. The Bhagalpur administration is making arrangements to take people from other places to their destinations.

'For a minute we felt that we lost consciousness and we were also dead…', know the story of the family of Patna who survived the Odisha train accident