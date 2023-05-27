40 percent work of Priority Corridor of Patna Metro completed, five stations to be built, U-guards being kept

Patna Metro Project: 40 percent work of Patna Metro’s Priority Corridor (Malahi Pakdi to ISBT) is almost complete. All the pillars to be built on this corridor are almost ready, on which the work of placing U-Garders is going on. After placing the guard, the base will be ready, on which electric work etc. will be done along with laying the track.

Five metro stations will be constructed on the corridor

Five metro stations Malahi Pakdi, Khemnichak, Bhootnath, Zero Mile and Patliputra Bus Terminal are to be built on this corridor of about seven km length. Cross arms were launched last month regarding the metro station to be built near Patliputra bus terminal. Work has started for the construction of the depot near ISBT itself after the land hurdle was removed. According to officials associated with Metro, a target has been set to finish the civil work of Priority Corridor by 2024. First of all, the metro train is expected to start only between the five stations of the Priority Corridor.

Underground excavation work will also speed up from next month

Excavation of the tunnel has also started for the underground metro station on the route connected to the Priority Corridor. In the first phase, Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) has been used to excavate the 1.5 km long tunnel from Moinul Haq Stadium to Patna University. It is expected to take time till September to reach the other end of this TBM.

Second TBM will also be used in excavation work in June

According to the officials, excavation will also start from the second TBM installed in the shaft of Moinul Haq Stadium in the next month i.e. June. There will be a distance of at least 50 meters from one TBM to another. According to DMRC, in the second fortnight of June, the work will be completed twice as fast as the second TBM will be engaged in digging the tunnel.