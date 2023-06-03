40 thousand posts will be recruited in UP Police, know exam pattern and age limit, apply like this

UP Police Recruitment: There is good news for the youth waiting for police recruitment in UP. The recruitment process for the posts of Police Constable is going to start soon. Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPBPPB) will soon start the recruitment process for about 40 thousand posts. Through this, the dream of the youth to join the police department can be fulfilled soon.

This will be the biggest constable recruitment in the UP Police Department. In these, 2430 in Radio Branch, 26382 for Constable and its equivalent, 8540 for Constable PAC, 1582 for Jail Warder and other posts will be recruited. The application process will start soon.

Talking about the age limit in this recruitment, candidates aged 18-22 in general category, 18-28 in OBC and 18-28 in SC-ST will be able to apply. While for women the age limit is 18-25 for general category, 18-31 for OBC and 18-31 for ST. OBC, SC, ST candidates will also be given reservation of five years in the reserved caste.

After the release of notification regarding these recruitments, candidates can fill the online form by visiting the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, uppbpb.gov.in. According to the process, they will have to submit all the documents-forms sought here.

According to the rules of the recruitment board, the written examination will be conducted first in the police constable recruitment. In these, there will be a total of four examinations of 76-76 marks for General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability-IQ Reasoning Ability. In these, the test of general information and numerical ability will be of 38-38 marks and the exam of general Hindi and mental aptitude-IQ reasoning will be of 37-37 marks. All the exams will be of two hours.

After this the documents of the candidates will be scrutinised. There will be a physical test along with the race. After this, finally the result will be declared for the successful candidates. It is necessary for male candidates preparing for police recruitment to have correct information about height and chest as well, so that youths with short height do not waste their time unnecessarily.

male candidate 168 cm height

male candidate 79 cm chest without expansion, 84 cm chest with expansion

female candidates 152 cm height

female candidate Weight – 40 kgs minimum

According to the officials of the Recruitment Board, the recruitment of skilled players will be completed soon. Along with this, there is a preparation to release the result of the recruitment of inspector in the deceased’s dependent court. After this the process of new recruitment will be expedited. At present, the process of training of more than 9000 trainee sub-inspectors, who have been promoted from head constable, is going on. On the other hand, the Directorate of Training is preparing to start the training of the successful candidates of the sub-inspector recruitment-2022 on about nine thousand posts.

