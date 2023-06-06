41 thousand quintals of alternative seeds will be distributed to protect against weather in Bihar, Cabinet approves

The Bihar government has approved the distribution of 41 thousand 82 quintals of alternative seeds of different types of crops to save the farmers from the ravages of monsoon. In case of irregular monsoon, floods, drought and less rains in the state, planting will be done through contingency crop scheme. For this, the cabinet has approved Rs 50 crore. It was approved in the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. The cabinet approved nine agendas including the approval to create 110 new posts in the Patna High Court.

Seed distribution under contingency crop scheme

Dr. S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Department, said that in 2023-24, approval was given for seed distribution under the contingency crop scheme. Paddy (certified), maize (hybrid), arhar, urad, rapeseed, mustard (input), pea (input), okra, radish, horseradish, Contains seeds of Madua, Samba, Kodo, Jowar and Berseem crops. The Additional Chief Secretary said that the State Cabinet has approved the proposal of the State Level Committee to increase the number of saw mills from 1919 to 3200 and to increase the number of veneer mills from 177 to 450 for the establishment of wood-based industry in the state. The cabinet has also approved the proposal to give extension of one year to 3566 soldiers of Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) constituted under Bihar Police.

Creation of 110 new posts

The cabinet approved one post of Joint Registrar (Translator) and one post of Deputy Registrar (Translator) in the translator cadre in Patna High Court. Approval was given to upgrade 77 posts of Jamadar to Pay Level-2 in Patna High Court. Approval was also given for the creation of 27 posts of staff car drivers in the Patna High Court. The Cabinet approved the creation of six posts in the Directorate of Audit, which include two posts of Joint Director and four posts of Deputy Director.

Land received for subdivision college in Arwal’s Karpi

The Additional Chief Secretary said that for the establishment of degree college in Arwal district, 5.01 acres of land in Karpi zone was approved for inter-departmental permanent transfer free of cost to the Education Department.

84.87 crore received for Gramin Bank

For recapitalization of regional rural banks South Bihar Gramin Bank and Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank, 2022-23 dues to be provided in advance from the Bihar Contingency Fund and lump sum payment in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 Approval was given. In this, 50 percent capital is invested by the central government and 15 percent by the state government, while the remaining amount is done by the banks themselves.

