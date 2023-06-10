41% work of Patna Metro’s Priority Corridor completed, first tunnel boring machine completes 40 meter excavation

Patna. Tunneling (underground excavation) work from Moin-ul-Haq underground metro station to Patna University has gained speed. The first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) has completed the work of digging about 40 meters in motion along with the lining, while the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) was launched from the same place and started digging two-three months earlier. This information was given by the working director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) Daljit Singh, who arrived to see the status of the works of Patna Metro before the monsoon. He told that considering the nature of Patna’s soil, it is a very complicated task to coordinate between the site and the tunnel boring machine for the excavation of the underground metro in the initial phase. But, the project officials are trying to make the tunneling work uninterrupted by taking utmost care.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) working director Daljit Singh arrived to see the status of Patna Metro works.

41 percent work of Priority Corridor completed

The Director of Works informed that 41 percent work has been completed in the Priority Corridor (Malahi Pakdi to ISBT). The work of erection of cross arm has started for three stations of this corridor ISBT, Khemnichak and Bhootnath Road while preparations are underway for erection of cross arm at another station Malahi Pakdi. Cross arms are used to prepare metro stations.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) working director Daljit Singh arrived to see the status of Patna Metro works.

Repair drainage and drains inside the construction site

In view of the monsoon, Daljit Singh took stock of the cleaning works of the drains located north of the bypass and reviewed the monsoon management works. He directed to repair the drainage system and drain inside the metro construction site. At the same time, instructions were given to blow up the public drains in and around the site and make it more systematic and smooth than before. Apart from this, instructions were given to correct the barricading around all the construction sites, to increase the visibility of security information around the site for the common citizens, to keep the cleanliness around the site and barricades clean.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) working director Daljit Singh arrived to see the status of Patna Metro works.

In his three-day inspection tour, Daljit Singh reviewed the quality, safety and progress of the construction works while inspecting the casting yard, Patliputra ISBT terminal depot and all the underground and elevated station sites of all metro sites.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) working director Daljit Singh arrives to see the status of Patna Metro works bihar news