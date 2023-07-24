410 crores of 33 thousand investors of Bihar are stuck in Sahara Group, know how to apply for refund ..

About one lakh crore of the 10 crore people of the country who have invested in the four co-operative societies of Sahara India are stuck. There are also a good number of investors from Bihar. According to official information, about Rs 410 crore of 33 thousand investors of Bihar are stuck. However, this number is of those investors who have registered their complaints on various forums and the details are with the Bihar government. In this case, this number can be more.

Investors now see a ray of hope

However, now there is a ray of hope for the investors. On the initiative of the Supreme Court, the return from the seized amount of Sahara is going to start. At present, 5000 crore will be distributed among four crore investors. For this, investors will have to apply by visiting “Sahara refund portal”. A formal procedure has been laid down for the application.

How to apply for refund

investors first morcrefund.crcs. gov.in By visiting the Aadhaar number and the mobile number linked to it will have to be uploaded. After that, when you click on Send OPT, OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar number. After that the depositor’s login will open. After that investment related documents and bank related information will have to be uploaded.

Investors can apply till March 31, 2022 for Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Hamara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited and Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited. Investors investing in Stars Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited till March 31, 2023 can apply. Sahara investors will get their money back within 45 days of applying through the Sahara Refund Portal. This money will be directly transferred to the account.

In the first phase only 10 thousand will be refunded

If an investor applies for a refund of more than Rs 50,000, he will have to provide bank details as well as PAN details. No refund of more than Rs 50,000 will be given to any investor without PAN details. No matter how much money the investor has left. However, in the first phase, only Rs 10,000 refund will be given to the investors. If it is successful then the process of refund of larger amount will be started.