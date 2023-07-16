43 including seven girls donated blood ‘in memory of their loved ones’, paid tribute to their loved ones in a unique way

Ranchi: A blood donation camp was organized by Guru Nanak Sevak Jatha and Mata Gujri Jatha in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Bhavan on Sunday in ‘remembering loved ones’. A total of 43 people, including seven girls, donated blood voluntarily in this camp. On this occasion, Suraj Jhandai and Karan Arora of the group encouraged the people by donating blood themselves. The organization’s media in-charge Naresh Papneja told that this blood donation camp was organized by the group to motivate the family members to donate blood in the memory of the deceased relatives. This will be organized every year. In this episode, Saloni Arora of the society donated blood for the first time in the memory of her grandfather Late Baldev Singh. All the blood donors were given momentos by the Jatha.

In the blood donation camp, Khalikul Bari, Rajan Verma, Sukhdev Munda and Sarita Kumari of Gurunanak Hospital and Research Center Blood Center did the work of blood collection. Suraj Jhandai, Karan Arora, Vishesh Kathpal, Saloni Arora, Vansh Davra, Geetanshu Tehri, Aman Davra, Sahil Sardana, Kanish Gaba, Sandeep Papneja, Sumit Midha, Jayant Munjal, Geet Sachdeva, Varun Gera, Piyush Taleja, Akash Papaneja, Rishabh Sharma, Chanchal Grover, Kashish Nagpal, Geetanshu Gandhi, Inish Kathpal and Poonam Midha, Sheetal Munjal, Mamta Thareja and Neetu Kinger of Mata Gujri Jatha played an important role in organizing the camp.

Lions Club of Ranchi Premium and Guru Nanak Bal Mandir School planted saplings on Sunday in the school premises located at Krishna Nagar Colony, Ratu Road. The program organized at 10 am started with the plantation of saplings jointly by Lion Dr. Ajay Chhabra, President of Lions Club of Ranchi Premium and School Principal Shivani Mehta. After this Lions Club Secretary Lion Atul Malhotra, Treasurer Gagan Girdhar, Harvinder Singh Bedi, Vinay Bhatia, Kamal Thareja, Kavaljit Singh, School Committee President Neeraj Gakhar, Secretary Ashwini Sukhija, Mohan Lal Arora, Ramesh Girdhar, Sagar Thareja, Nikki Midha. , President of Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha Dwarkadas Munjal, Vice President Suresh Midha, Secretary Arjun Dev Midha, Manish Midha, President of Guru Nanak Bhavan Committee Harvinder Singh Bedi, Secretary Ashok Gera, Media Incharge Naresh Papneja and other present people planted saplings. Under the programme, fifty other varieties of plants like Kamini, Victoria, Cypress, Croton and Pulmeria were planted in pots in the school premises.

Dr. Ajay Chhabra, President of Lions Club of Ranchi Premium expressed concern about environmental protection and said that population growth, uncontrolled lifestyle, exploitation of earth, mining and especially our indifference are mainly responsible for environmental pollution and the brunt of this is human. Caste is suffering. Man cannot survive without oxygen and we get this oxygen from trees and plants. Therefore, in order to maintain the natural balance, forest wealth has to be protected and more and more trees have to be planted.

Guru Nanak Bal Mandir School Committee President Neeraj Gakhar thanked the Lions Club of Ranchi Premium for supporting the plantation program and said that the way the environment is polluted and the way trees and plants have been harvested, to keep the earth safe It has become necessary to save trees and plants. A big crisis has also arisen for the birds. They are not getting food. Due to excessive exploitation of natural resources, the environment has become unbalanced and to balance it, everyone should plant trees.

Ashwini Sukhija, Secretary, Guru Nanak Bal Mandir School Committee thanked Lions Club of Ranchi Premium for selecting Guru Nanak Bal Mandir School for plantation. School Principal Shivani Mehta and Gurdwara Shri Gurunanak Satsang Sabha Secretary Arjun Dev Midha honored Dr. Ajay Chhabra, President of Lions Club of Ranchi Premium and his team by giving them a momento. Atul Malhotra did the vote of thanks. School teachers and staff including Anoop Girdhar, Vinod Sukhija, Harish Midha, Mahendra Arora, Naresh Papneja, Kanwaljit Midha, Harvinder Singh Midha, Ashu Midha, Ramesh Tehri, Umesh Munjal, Suraj Jhandai, Karan Arora, Jyoti Midha were present in today’s programme. Were.