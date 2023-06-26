44 temporary OPs will be made for Shravani Mela, approval of crores for hospital, Jharkhand cabinet agreed

Jharkhand News: The Jharkhand cabinet meeting was held on Monday at the Project Building in Dhurwa, Ranchi. A total of 42 proposals have been approved in this meeting. Under this, in order to maintain law and order in view of the State Shravani Fair-2023, from July 4 to September 29, 2023, 27 temporary fair OPs and 17 temporary traffic OPs were approved. At the same time, for the successful organization of Shravani fair, 2210 medical and public health, 110 hospitals and dispensaries and medical hospitals and sadar hospitals were approved to receive an amount of six crore eighty-seven lakhs in advance from the Jharkhand Contingency Fund.

Important decisions taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers held in the Ministry of Jharkhand

Azim Premji Foundation and the State Government for providing 120-150 acres of land on long term lease of 99 years for the establishment of Azim Premji University (Private University), Ranchi, apart from the establishment of the University, Medical College and Hospital on the same land Approval of amendment in MoU for establishment

Administrative approval of twenty five crore two lakhs for the construction work of degree college in Gola of Ramgarh district under Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribagh

Approval of approval of Arogyam International University Bill, 2023

Approval of extension of the period of Shaheed Gram Vikas Yojana under Jharkhand State Plan

Provisions for the purchase of 50,000 testing kits for testing RT-PCR samples of Covid-19 through Roche Molecular Diagnostics Excellence- Cobas 6800 in two medical colleges of the state, RIMS, Ranchi and Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital, Dumka Relaxing and nominating the producer company on the basis of nomination and post-facto approval of six crore ninety five lakh ninety nine thousand nine hundred and ninety seven from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF)

Approval of the plan for the construction of a 300-bed hospital at Mahagama, Godda with the courtesy of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) at an amount of three billion seven crore forty four lakh fifty five thousand eight hundred and approval of its operation on the 3P model

Approval of rejection of appeal representation of Dr. Vinod Kumar, Civil Surgeon of Ranchi.

Approval of formation of Jharkhand State Accounts Clerical Service Cadre (Recruitment, Promotion and Other Service Conditions) Rules 2023

Approval of formation of Jharkhand State Registration Clerical Cadre (Recruitment, Promotion and other service conditions) (Second Amendment) Rules 2023

Approval of creation of posts of headmaster, teachers and non-teaching personnel in 189 upgraded secondary schools in the financial year 2016-17 under the National Secondary Education Campaign, determining the standard board for the creation of posts of teachers and non-teaching personnel in the upgraded secondary schools of the state

Acceptance of proposal related to upgradation of Anganwadi centers working under the state as competent Anganwadi centers under the Centrally Sponsored Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0

Approval of the Council of Ministers for amendment in the Jharkhand Divyangjan Rights Rules, 2018

Approval for disposal of appeal application received from retired assistant engineer Gurmeet Singh Lat

Approval to notify the State Commission for Backward Classes as a Dedicated Commission for the purposes of reviewing the eligibility for reservation to Backward Classes in the municipal bodies of the State

Administrative approval for the scheme referred to the reversal of 478 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, National AYUSH Mission ongoing scheme (60:40) at a cost of seventy five crore fourteen lakh sixteen thousand rupees

Approval of the Council of Ministers for proroguing the budget session of the fifth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly

Administrative approval for the purchase and supply of smartphones for Anganwadi workers and women supervisors under the Nutrition Campaign Scheme implemented under the Centrally Sponsored Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0

Approval for transfer of four State Teacher Training Colleges operated under School Education and Literacy Department of Jharkhand State to Department of Higher and Technical Education, Ranchi, to be operated under the concerned University of the State

For the financial year 2023-24, Jharkhand State Gramin Bank has been approved to receive budgetary provision of only three crore thirty-eight lakh sixty-three thousand rupees from the Jharkhand Contingency Fund (JCF) under the state plan item for recapitalization assistance.

Approval of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s report on performance and compliance audit for the year ended March 31, 2021

Approval of formation of Jharkhand Advocates Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Approval of determination of honorarium of Potential Trainers of Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA)

Approval to maintain the penalty of ban on three increments with cumulative effect against Nand Kishore Gupta, the then Zonal Officer of Jamtara Sadar

Approval of amendment in Jharkhand Panchayat Samiti Establishment (Appointment, Service Conditions and Duties) Rules-2008

Shifting part of the master plan road passing through the part of the proposed site for the new campus of Sri Krishna Institute of Public Administration, Ranchi (Circle-Nagdi’s Mouza-Kute and Labed) to the institute’s campus, Approval to change the land use and to build the existing road at the changed place.

Interception & Diversion (1&D) and Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) project at a cost of 858 crore 86 lakh 13 thousand under Namami Gange scheme, Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) of Dhanbad scheme under Public Private Partnership method. administrative approval for work on

Approval of determination of lease rent of the referred land on lease in favor of Ranchi Municipal Corporation and M/s Apollo Hospital Ltd., Chennai for the construction of super specialty hospital at Ghaghra, Ranchi.

Approval of necessary amendment in Jharkhand Excise Clerk Cadre (Recruitment and Service Conditions) Rules, 2013 (as amended from time to time)

Approval of amendment in notified rule for appointment to the post of constable in India Reserve Battalion

Approval of an advance from the Jharkhand State Contingency Fund for an amount of two crores to be spent on various items on the transfer to the new building of the Jharkhand High Court.

In the light of the recommendation made by the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC), approval of revision of pension/family pension of judicial officers of the state

Administrative approval of Rupees fifty three crore forty four lakh forty nine thousand only for the construction work (including land acquisition) of the access road (total length-1.78 km) of Central University of Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Widening and strengthening / reconstruction work (land acquisition) by transferring the road (total length – 23.300 km) from Rural Works Department to Road Construction Department in Latehar District, Herhanj (on SH-10) – Phulsu – Bariatu (on NH-99) Including) administrative approval of eighty five crore ninety seven lakh forty five thousand four hundred

Widening, strengthening and reconstruction work (land acquisition) by transferring Lehar Mod (on MDR-237)- Koridih-Murlipahadi (on MDR-089) road (total length 7.530 km) from Rural Works Department to Road Construction Department under Jamtara district Administrative approval of thirty one crore twenty four lakh ten thousand four hundred for utility shifting and R & R)

Approval of formation of Jharkhand Vector Borne Disease Control Program Cadre Appointment, Promotion and Service Condition (Amendment) Rules 2023 under Health Medical Education and Family Welfare Department

Approval of formation of Jharkhand Health Instructor Cadre (Appointment, Promotion and Other Service Conditions) (Amendment) Rules, 2023 under Health Medical Education and Family Welfare Department

Approval of the Factory (Jharkhand Amendment) Bill, 2023 under the “Business Reforms Action Plan” prepared by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India under Ease of Doing Business

Approval of necessary amendment in the syllabus prescribed for departmental examination in Jharkhand Geological Service (Amendment) Rules, 2022

Approval of necessary amendments in the Jharkhand State Forensic Science Laboratory Clerical Service Cadre (Recruitment, Promotion and Other Service Conditions) Rules, 2012 (including amendments) and

Approval was given to dismiss Dr. Ashok Kumar, Medical Officer of Primary Health Center, Ranka, Garhwa, from service.

