4442 children will now go to school in Gorakhpur, education department has a plan to connect drop outs with the mainstream

Gorakhpur : In Gorakhpur district, out of school i.e. drop out children of 7 years to 14 years will be linked to the mainstream of education by the Basic Education Department. After evaluating the educational level of the children, special training will be arranged to bring them to the educational level of their age-appropriate class. This special training will be given to the children in the same school where they are enrolled.

Due to the slow pace of the Go to School campaign in Gorakhpur district, so far only 4442 children have been enrolled in schools with the help of teachers, voluntary organizations and other departmental personnel in the last 3 months. Soon other children selected under Sharda program will also be admitted in schools. Along with this, funds will be sent to the account of SMC i.e. School Management Committee for their teaching material.

Nodal officers have been groomed to enable children to connect academically and emotionally with other children in the class during the particular test. Those who will cooperate with the children, such children are given money per student for teaching materials. Which is sent to the account of the School Management Committee on behalf of the department. Basic Education Officer Ravindra Kumar Singh said that the department is very serious about identifying more and more out-of-school children and enrolling them in classes according to their age group.

He told that regarding this work, block education officers, teachers and employees have been directed to run a campaign to enroll more and more children in the school. If we look at the enrollment of out-of-school children in Gorakhpur district, maximum number of children in the age group of 7 to 10 years have been identified and enrolled in Campierganj block.

Enrollment of 244 children has been done in Campierganj block. Apart from this, 230 children of Piprauli block of Gorakhpur district, 199 of Charganwa block and 170 children of Pipraich block are involved. If we talk about the age group of 11 to 14 years, 209 children have been enrolled from Belghat block, 134 from Campierganj, 115 from Piprauli and 116 from Pipraich block.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFPse_rPRbM)