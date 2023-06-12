449 toilets, 31 headmaster rooms and 32 schools will be renovated in 300 schools of Patna district

Patna. In the financial year 2023-24, the toilets, headmaster rooms etc. will be renovated in 300 primary and secondary schools of Patna district by the education department. 449 toilets will be constructed in primary and secondary schools of the district. In this, 182 toilets for boys and 267 for girls will be built. Along with this, 32 schools will be renovated and head master rooms will be constructed in 31 schools. For all these works, funds have been sent to the accounts of various schools in the district.

Instructions to complete the construction work by June 30

Instructions have been given to complete the construction work in all the selected schools by June 30. A deadline has been given to complete the construction work in the schools during the summer vacation. Action will be taken against the headmaster of the schools where the toilet construction and renovation work will not be completed within the stipulated time. Rs 11 crore has been allocated by the Education Department for the construction work.

Explanation sought from eight schools

DPO Shyam Nandan Kumar has sought an explanation from the school headmaster for not starting the construction work in schools in some blocks of the district. In the inspection, an explanation has been sought for not starting the construction work in eight schools of Maner and Danapur. The said school managements have been instructed to complete the construction work by June 30.

Explanation sought from the managers of these schools

Middle School, Mahedhawan, Maner

Upgraded Middle School, Dhakpos, Maner

Upgraded Middle School, Narhatta, Maner

Middle School, Sherpur, Maner

Upgraded Middle School, Moulinagar, Maner

New Primary School, Habaspur, Danapur

Upgraded Middle School, Bhagwatipur, Danapur

Urdu Primary School, Danapur

where how many toilets are to be constructed

Block- Girls Toilet- Boys Toilet

Pandarak- 5- 2

Ghoswari – 1-2

Mokama – 21- 15

Flood – 17- 17

Athmalgola – 6- 5

Dhanrua – 4- 5

Draft – 3- 5

Bihta – 6- 4

Bride Market – 0- 3

Bakhtiyarpur – 30- 19

Daniyawan- 19- 7

Khusruppur – 14- 7

Danapur – 17- 15

Maner- 26- 18

Patna Urban – 30- 22

Paliganj – 50- 16

Punpun- 7- 8

Phulwarisharif- 3- 3

Fatuha- 4- 2

Sampatchak – 4- 7

