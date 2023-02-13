450 objects to be improved in Moscow region in 2023

The authorities of the Moscow region plan to improve 450 objects in 2023. Large-scale work will cover 13 parks and nine embankments.

According to the Minister of Improvement of the Moscow Region Mikhail Khaikin, the plans include 20 pedestrian zones and squares, as well as 18 public gardens. These include the boulevard of the 65th anniversary of the Victory in Podolsk, the territory near the Kremlin in Zaraysk, the site near the large pond in Star City and other objects. This is reported by the online edition Moscow suburbs today. In addition, the program “Light City” will be implemented.

The work plan includes Rise Park in Domodedovo, Natashinsky Park in Lyubertsy, Linden Grove in Krasnogorsk, the square in front of the MFC in Elektrostal and the Motherland Defenders Square in Podolsk. Embankments will be built in Elektrogorsk, Orekhovo-Zuevo, Kashira, Solnechnogorsk, Serpukhov, Zaraysk and Lotoshino.

Earlier that day, it was reported about the announcement of tenders for the maintenance of parks and squares in Kazan. The initial cost of the work is 23.7 million rubles.

