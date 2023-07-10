49 doctors of Jharkhand are posted at the same place for last one decade, now will be transferred, list ready

Ranchi, Satish Kumar:
Ranchi: 49 doctors in different districts of Jharkhand have been posted in the same district for more than a decade. The influence of three doctors is such that they have been stuck in one district for more than 20 years. Due to their reach, they have been transferred to the same districts again and again. Among these, Dr. Pradeep Singh has been staying in the capital Ranchi for the last 21 years and five months. Presently he is posted in the Vidhansabha. He is also an office bearer of IMA.
Similarly, Dr. Shyam Nandan Sinha has been posted in Chatra for 20 years and 16 days and Jugal Kishore Choubey has been posted in Deoghar for 20 years and four months. His name is included in the list of doctors frozen in one district for more than nine years issued by the Health Department. The names of many of these doctors were not included in the first list issued by the department. After the publication of the news in this regard, the Health Department issued a revised list adding the names of 43 such doctors. The department has asked for an option regarding the transfer of doctors stuck in the same district for more than nine years.
CM had said: If I were a doctor, I would have asked for posting where no doctor wants to go.
In a program organized by the Health Department, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said that there is a need for positive thinking among doctors. Everyone starts having a desire to work in the urban area. This is the nature of human life. If I were a doctor, I would have asked for posting where no doctor wants to go. He said that if instead of 100 percent the doctors use 50 percent capacity, then a big change will be seen.
Doctors frozen in the same district for more than a decade
Name District Posting Period
- Dr. Pradeep Singh Ranchi 21 years 5 months
Dr. Ashok Chowdhary Ranchi 19 years 6 months
Dr. Harsh Chandra Ranchi 16 years 5 months
Dr. Satyendra Kumar Ranchi 16 years 5 months
Dr. Shashi Bhushan Khalkho Ranchi 15 Years
Dr. Vasudha Ranchi 13 years 9 months
Dr. Anjula Ranchi 12 years 10 months
Dr. Lalit Ranjan Pathak Ranchi 12 years 6 months
Dr. Vinita Ekka Ranchi 12 years 6 months
Dr. Namita Toppo Ranchi 12 Years
Dr. Jagruti Surin Ranchi 10 years 9 months
Dr. Uma Sinha Ranchi 10 years 7 months
Dr. Rani Beck East 13 years 9 months
Dr. Alok Ranjan Mahto Poo Singhbhum 11 years 6 months
Dr. Rashmi Bara Poo Singhbhum 10 years 7 months
Dr. Khalid Anjum P Singhbhum 13 years 9 months
Dr. Madhuri Hembram P. Singhbhum 11 years 5 months
Dr Geeta Prasad P Singhbhum 11 years
Dr. Manorama Sidesh Seraikela 19 Years
- Kharsawan
Dr. Prafulla Mahato Seraikela 13 years 9 months
Kharsawan
Dr. Shekhar Chowdhary Seraikela 12 years 6 months
Kharsawan
doctor district posting period
- Alok Vishwakarma Dhanbad 14 years 6 months
Rekha Kumari Dhanbad 13 years nine months
N Saha Dhanbad 13 years nine months
Sanjeev Kumar Prasad Dhanbad 13 years 6 months
Sudha Singh Dhanbad 12 years 6 months
Santosh Ranjan Dhanbad 11 years 4 months
Anupam Kishore Bokaro 13 years 9 months
Floria Horo Bokaro 10 years 7 months
Nirmal Besra Godda 19 years
Parmanand Darve Godda 12 years 6 months
Khalid Ahmed Godda 11 years 5 months
Pradeep Sinha Godda 11 years 14 days
Shyam Nandan Sinha Chatra 20 years 16 days
Sanjay Siddharth Chatra 10 years 28 days
Ajit Khalkho Khunti 12 years 21 days
Sujita Ekka Khunti 10 years 19 days
Umesh Prasad Hazaribagh 13 years 9 months
Rajesh Gupta Hazaribagh 10 years 9 months
Rajesh Gupta Hazaribagh 10 years 9 months
Ram Sunder Singh Garhwa 13 years 9 months
Arun Kumar Garhwa 11 years 18 days
Jugal Kishore Choubey Deoghar 20 years 4 months
Surendra Mishra Jamtara 15 years 6 months
Uday Singh Palamu 13 years 9 months
M Haldhar Vishwakarma Ramgarh 13 years nine months
Ramesh Kumar Dumka 12 years 8 months
Liaquat Ansari Madhupur 12 years 6 months
49. Rakesh Kumar Simdega 11 years 3 months
