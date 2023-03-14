5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Argentina

March 14 - BLiTZ. A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit northwest Argentina, near the border with Peru, according to data <a rel="nofollow" href="https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/?extent=-56.55948,-121.9043&extent=11.3508,14.50195">published</a> US Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a distance of about 12 km south of the small town of Tinogasta in the province of Catamarca. It is one of the most sparsely populated and isolated provinces of Argentina, with a large area occupied by the Andes, known for their geological activity. There are no reports of deaths or injuries from the earthquake at this time.

The attention of the media is now noticeably riveted to the ongoing geological events after the death of more than 50 thousand people in Turkey and Syria as a result of the February earthquake.

