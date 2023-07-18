5 best E-Scooters in India, which will give style as well as excellent performance

Ather 450Xif you electric scooter If you are making up your mind to buy, then this news can prove to be very useful for you. There are 312 Electric Scooties currently on sale in the market with prices starting from 25,000 to 2 Lakh from various manufacturers. Most popular products under this bracket include AMO Electric Jonty, Ola S1, TVS iQube Electric and Ather 450X. So if you are planning to buy a new electric two-wheeler, your search ends here. read the news in detail

Ather 450X

Ather 450X is powered by 6400 Watt PMSM motor. The Ather 450X takes 5 hours 40 minutes to fully charge its 3.7 kWh battery. Ather 450X price starts at Rs 1.28 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in two variants, STD and with Pro pack.

Mileage-Range

146 km/charge Motor Power (w) 6400

Motor Type- PMSM

Charging Time- 5 hours 40 minutes

Front Brake- Double Disc

Rear- BrakeDisc

Body Type- Electric Bikes

Ather 450X Features

Braking Type-Combine Braking System

Charging Point-Yes

Fast Charging-Yes

Mobile Connectivity-Bluetooth,WiFi

Clock-Yes

LED Tail Light- Yes

Speedometer-Digital

Tripmeter-Digital

Fuel gauge-No

Ola E-Scooter

Ola E-Scooter

Ola e-scooter price starts from Rs.1.10 lakhs onwards. Ola has total 3 models in the market, out of which Ola S1 Pro is the most expensive with a price of Rs.1.40 Lakh. The most popular names in the line-up include the S1, S1 Pro and the S1 Air.

Price / Mileage

Ola S1Rs 1.30 Lakh 128 km/charge

Ola S1 Pro Rs.1.40 Lakh 181 km/charge

Ola S1 Air Rs. 1.10 Lakh 101 km/h

iQube

iQube

The iQube series of e-Suiters feature an all-LED lighting system and a TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity through the SmartXonnect app. Other features include navigation, geo-fencing, range, charge status, ride statistics and overspeed alert. The standard variant gets a five-inch display, while the S variant gets a seven-inch unit. It also gets a five-way joystick on the left switchgear for navigation through menus. The top-spec ST model comes with a seven-inch touchscreen display with joystick. TVS also offers USB-charging support and a boot light as standard. The iQube and iQube S come with 17-litres of boot space while the high-end ST variant gets a massive 32-litres of storage space

Key Specs of iQube

4 Hours 6 Minutes Range

145km/charge

Battery Capacity 4.56 kWh

Max Speed ​​82 kmph

Motor Power 4400

Motor BLDC

Optima

Optima

The Optima CX is available in two variants: a single battery CX variant priced at Rs 67,190 and a dual battery pack CX ER (Extended Range) variant priced at Rs 85,190 Hero Electric Optima features a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, walk assist function, Features like reverse mode, regenerative braking, remote lock with anti-theft alarm, USB charging port and an LED headlight are available. The Optima CX is powered by a 550W BLDC hub motor, which generates a maximum power of 1.2kW. It is mated to a removable 51.2V, 30Ah Lithium Ion battery pack that takes approximately 4-5 hours to charge completely. The top speed of the e-scooter has been claimed to be 45 kmph. The standard CX has a claimed range of 82 km, while the CX ER variant has a claimed range of 140 km.

Key Specs of Optima

Range135 Km/Charge

Battery Capacity 3 kwh

Max Speed ​​48 – 55 kmph

Motor Power 1200

Motor BLDC

Charging Time 6.5 hours

Bajaj Chetak

Powering the Chetak is a brushless DC motor that produces 4.08kW of maximum power and 16Nm of peak torque. With a 60.3Ah lithium-ion battery pack, the scooter offers a claimed range of 108 km in ‘Eco’ mode, which is 18 km more than the current model. It can be fully charged in five hours via a conventional 5A power socket, while 25 percent charge can be achieved in just one hour. Bajaj offers a warranty of three years/50,000 km (whichever is earlier) on the Chetak including the battery. Its battery life is claimed to last around 70,000 km while its service interval is every 12,000 km or one year.

Smartphone connectivity in Chetak electric scooter

The Chetak electric scooter also gets smartphone connectivity, with app-based notifications to alert the owner if the scooter is tampered with or doesn’t charge properly. You can also view the scooter’s location, charge status and remaining range using the app. That said, there’s still no turn-by-turn navigation on the console.

Key Specs of Chetak

Charging Time(0-80%) 2.75 Hours

Range90km/charge

Battery Capacity 50.4 V / 60.4 Ah

Max Speed ​​63 kmph

Battery Warranty 3 Years, 50000 kms

Motor Power 4200W