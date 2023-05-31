5-day ultimatum for Brij Bhushan’s arrest, Manipur players also said to return the award, know the reason

on a dramatic day Sakshi MalikThe country’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, arrived here on Tuesday with hundreds of supporters to immerse their Olympic and world medals in the river Ganges, but did not do so after persuasion by Khap and farmer leaders. Wrestlers have given five days to accept their demands, including the arrest of Wrestling Federation President Brij Bhushan.

A large crowd gathered at ‘Har Ki Pauri’ as the protesting wrestlers prepared to throw their world and Olympic medals into the river Ganga. Sakshi, Vinesh and their cousin Sangeeta Subakti appeared and their husbands were trying to console them. His supporters had formed a circle around him. The wrestlers stood silently for about 20 minutes after reaching Har Ki Pauri. Then he sat on the banks of river Ganga with his medal in hand. Bajrang reached there after 40 minutes. Sakshi had the Rio Olympics bronze medal in her hand. She had come to throw him too.

This incident reminded of the great boxer Muhammad Ali

The whole matter brought back memories of an incident in 1960 when great boxer Muhammad Ali threw his Olympic gold medal into the Ohio River to protest against racial prejudice in America.

Manipur’s international and national award winning sportspersons said they will return the awards given by the government if the state’s territorial integrity is compromised.L Anita Chanu (Dhyan Chand awardee), Arjuna awardee N Kunjarani Devi (Padma Shri ), L Sarita Devi and W Sandhyarani Devi (Padma Shri award winners) and S Mirabai Chanu (Padma Shri and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award winners) are among those 11 players. Anita Chanu said that we need an assurance to protect the integrity of Manipur.

IPL 2023: 12 Centuries, Fastest Half-Century, Flurry Of Records In IPL 2023, See Here Phogat