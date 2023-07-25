5 houses buried under debris due to landslide in Mumbai’s Andheri East, no casualties

Mumbai, 25 July (Hindustan Times). Five houses of the Rambagh Society were buried under debris after a part of the hill caved in in the Chakala area located in Andheri east of the capital Mumbai. There was no casualty in this incident. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade personnel reached the spot and are engaged in removing the debris. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team has started vacating 165 houses of Rambagh Society. These people are being shifted to a safer place in Chakala itself.

BMC officials said that the Rambagh Society in Chakala was formed about 25 years ago. Chakala hill is near this society. The people of this society were warned by the BMC to move to a safer place before the rains, but the people of the society were living at this place risking their lives. On Monday night around 02 o’clock, another part of the hill collapsed and fell on five houses of Rambagh Society. Thankfully no one was injured in this incident. On the spot, the work of shifting people to a safer place and removing debris is going on.