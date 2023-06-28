5 people burnt alive in fire in three trucks on Jaipur-Ajmer highway, more than 12 cattle also burnt to death

Jaipur, 28 June (Hindustan Times). A fire broke out after a collision between three trucks and a trailer on Wednesday morning at Dudu’s Ramnagar turn on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan. The fire was so fierce that the driver and the helper sitting in the truck could not even get a chance to escape. Five people were burnt alive in the accident. Flames kept coming out in all the three vehicles for about four and a half hours. There was chaos after the fire on the highway. Cattle were loaded in a truck. Those cattle were also burnt alive in this accident. On receiving the information, Dudu police station staff and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and the fire was brought under control by around 9 am.

Dudu police station officer Jaisingh told that two trailers stopped at Ramnagar turn on the highway near Dudu on Wednesday. Here Devnarayan was drinking tea at the hotel. Meanwhile, the truck going from Jaipur towards Ajmer went out of control on the highway and collided with the trailer. The truck was fitted with a diesel tank as well as a CNG kit. After the collision, suddenly the diesel tank exploded and loud explosions started. In no time the flames started rising. Meanwhile, the diesel tanks fitted in the trailer also exploded. This fueled the fire. Five people including the driver and his companion sitting in the truck did not get a chance to get down and were burnt alive. There were more than 12 cattle in this truck, all of them burnt to death.

Dudu police officer said that it has been confirmed that five people were burnt alive in the accident. Pawan (28) son of Amar Singh, Sanjay (18) son of Jile Singh, Dharamveer (34) son of Bhale Ram Yadav, resident of Hansi Hisar Haryana in the accident, while Jan Vijay (35) son of Devnandan and Bijli (35) resident of Saharan of Chhapra district of Bihar. 26) Son Ajin Ram was riding in the truck.

According to the police, there is a possibility of extra diesel tank in the other trailer as well. He told that there was thread in one trailer and plastic bags in one. In such a situation the fire spread rapidly. After getting information about the incident, the FSL team reached the spot. Jaipur Collector Prakash Rajpurohit also inspected the spot. Police officials said that till the time of writing the news, skeletons of four people have been found. Another skeleton is being searched.