5% people of Jharkhand have sickle cell anemia, about 12% tribal population is in its grip

Ranchi. About five percent of the population in Jharkhand is suffering from sickle cell anemia. The tribal population is suffering the most from this. About 12 percent of the tribal population is in the grip of this disease. Hematologist Dr. Abhishek Ranjan told that there is a need for awareness among people in rural areas, because if the victim boy and girl get married, then the complications of this disease increase in the children born. In such a situation, a camp should be organized for the screening of tribal population before marriage. Here, in the NFHS-5 report, 67.5 percent children of Jharkhand aged six to 59 months have been found to be suffering from anemia. Apart from this, 65.3 percent of women aged 15 to 49 are suffering from anemia. At the same time, 56.8 percent of pregnant women have been confirmed to be suffering from anemia.

Campaign launched at Health Wellness Center located in Kanke block

Sickle cell anemia eradication campaign was launched in 17 states of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched it online from Shahdaul district of Madhya Pradesh at 3.30 pm on Saturday. Whereas in Jharkhand, this campaign was launched at the Health Wellness Center located in Kokdoro Panchayat of Kanke block of Ranchi.

Campaign will run in health centers to deal with sickle cell anemia: Minister

At the Health Wellness Center located in Kokdoro Panchayat of Kanke block of Ranchi, Health Minister Banna Gupta appreciated the vision of this eradication campaign started by the Prime Minister. He said that a campaign will be launched in every health center of the state to deal with this disease. On the spot, sickle cell cards were distributed among 25 patients suffering from sickle cell anemia. At the same time, Ayushman cards were distributed among 15 patients. Health Secretary Arun Kumar Singh, MP Sanjay Seth, MLA Samri Lal, MD NHM Alok Trivedi, Block Head Somnath Munda, Zip Member Hina Parveen, BDO Shilwant Kumar Bhatt, CS Dr Vinod Kumar etc were present on the occasion.