50 acres of land will be acquired for the bus stand in Patna’s Kanhauli, construction will be done next to the ring road

Another new bus stand is going to be constructed in Patna. This new bus stand to be built in Kanhauli will provide a lot of convenience to the people going west and south-west. The place has been marked for the construction of the bus stand. For this, a total of 50 acres of land is to be acquired in Kanhauli and Parkhodipur Panathi. The process regarding land acquisition has been done by the district administration.

Budko has to build

An official source told that Budco has to construct the new bus stand. According to the amount of land required by Budko, the district administration has to acquire the land after receiving the demand letter. In this regard, the requisition is awaited from Budco regarding land acquisition. After receiving the requisition from Budco, the district administration will start further action for land acquisition.

Bus stand will be built next to ring road

Construction of new bus stand is proposed next to Sherpur-Kanhauli Ring Road of Patna. For this, 13 acres of land will be acquired in Kanholi of Bihta zone and 37 acres in Parkhodipur Panathi. Land acquisition is being prepared by the district administration. Only the demand letter from Budco is awaited. After receiving the demand letter, further process for acquisition will be started.

Changed place due to collapse of more structures

The source told that earlier the bus stand was to be constructed after acquiring land in Kanhauli of Bihta zone. On acquisition of land for the bus stand, the structure would have to be demolished due to the presence of more houses in the proposed area. Because of this, it was decided to construct a bus stand next to Patna Ring Road. Because of this, a new bus stand has to be built by acquiring land in Parkhodipur Panathi village adjacent to Kanhauli and Kanhauli. As it is adjacent to Kanhauli village, land will be acquired there too.