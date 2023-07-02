50 thousand reward in the hands of Bihar Police was infamous, was also wanted in the murder case of BJP State Vice President

Bihar News: Umashankar Mishra, the accused in the murder case of Kamal Kishore Mishra, the main witness of BJP’s State Vice President Visheshwar Ojha murder case in Arrah, Bihar, has been arrested. The team formed by Bhojpur SP has arrested him from Ramna Maidan in Arrah. A reward of 50 thousand rupees was kept on the caught Umashankar Mishra. STF and Bhojpur police were raiding for his arrest since many years. Umashankar Mishra, who came out of jail on parole, had escaped by dodging the police.

While disclosing this incident, Bhojpur SP Pramod Kumar gave information. He told that information was received about Umashankar Mishra, who is absconding in the murder case of Kamal Kishore Mishra, the main witness of the Visheshwar Ojha murder case at Sonvarsha Bazar of Karnamepur OP police station area. The accused was secretly going to Ara to meet his lawyer. Immediately after this a team was formed. During this, the police laid siege near Ramna Maidan. After this he was arrested.

A reward of 50 thousand rupees was declared by the police headquarters on Umashankar Mishra. The SP told that the arrested Umashankar Mishra is a notorious criminal. It was wanted in many streams including murder, Arms Act. It is being told that Umashankar Mishra, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, got some relief from the court. After this, on the orders of the court, he came out of parole and escaped from his house by dodging the police. After which the special team of STF and Bhojpur police of Bihar was looking for him. On September 28, 2018, Kamal Kishore Mishra, the main witness of the BJP leader Visheshwar Ojha murder case, was shot dead by criminals by firing indiscriminately at Sonvarsha Bazar located in Karnamepur OP of Shahpur police station area.

