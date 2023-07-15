50 year old man swept away in strong current of river in giridih search continues unk

Giridih, Rakesh Sinha : Monsoon may be slow in Jharkhand, but due to heavy rains in many places the rivers have swelled. Many people have also died due to lightning. In such a situation, once again a person has been swept away in the Tej river in Giridih district. A lot of research has been done but till now the person has not been traced. In fact, Baijnath Murmu (50 years), a resident of Jerha (Karijhal) was washed away in the strong current of the Barjnar river on the Jharkhand-Bihar border. Even after searching, the Baijnath flowing in the river could not be traced. According to the information received in connection with the incident, Baijnath Murmu, a resident of Jerha of Guniyathar Panchayat of Bhelwaghati police station area, had gone to his relative’s house in Nanhiya village of Chakai police station area along with his wife Badki Soren.