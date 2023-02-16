52 MFC branches opened in DPR and LPR

In the new territories of the Russian Federation, 52 branches of the MFC have opened and are operating, Elena Kazmerchuk, director of the Department for Quality Assurance in the Provision of Public Services to the Population and the Performance of State Functions of the Ministry of Economics, said on February 16. In particular, there are 27 centers in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and 25 in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

“After the first field session for 60 employees of the MFC of new entities, which we held in November, 52 branches of the MFC have already opened and are operating in the new territories. Trained specialists are actively involved in the creation of a client-centric and dynamically developing network in their regions literally from scratch,” Kazmerchuk emphasized.

Field sessions are held by the Popular Front with the support of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, the Center for Strategic Research Foundation and the Presidential Grants Fund. The second session started on February 15 in the Voronezh region.

“One of the main goals of our project is to eliminate the lack of knowledge of legislation and skills among MFC specialists in new territories in providing the services most in demand among the population,” said Evgeny Glinkin, head of the Popular Front’s One Window for a Big Country project.

According to him, the introduction of the practice will allow residents of new regions to receive public services on a one-stop basis.

In November 2022, projects for the implementation of IT solutions and digital services began in the new territories of Russia.

On October 28, the Ministry of Digital Transformation said that citizens of the Russian Federation living in new regions of the country can indicate the registration address in their personal account on the State Services, if it is available in the federal information address system.

On October 5, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal constitutional law on the admission of the liberated regions into the Russian Federation. Prior to that, in the period from 23 to 27 September, referendums were held in these territories. According to the document, residents of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions are recognized as Russian citizens from the day they join the Russian Federation.

