53 patients absconded from de-addiction center in Loni, Ghaziabad, two days back a patient had committed suicide by hanging himself.

Ghaziabad: 52 patients absconded from the de-addiction center in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. In fact, patients have fled by breaking the window of the de-addiction center in Loni. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the caretaker of the center also fled from the spot. As soon as the information was received, the police started searching for the absconding patients. Recently, a patient had died under suspicious circumstances in the de-addiction center.

Patients run away from de-addiction center in Ghaziabad

In fact, in Omprakash Gulab Vatika Colony of Ghaziabad, Jeevan Daan Welfare Society has a de-addiction center. According to the police, 52 patients have fled from this center. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and started the investigation. During this, it was found that a total of 52 patients have run away from the center. And 11 patients have gone to their homes. The search is on for the rest. Care taker Neeraj is absconding.

Police engaged in search of absconding patients

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said that as soon as the information was received, the border police reached the spot and inspected the scene of the incident. At present, the police team is forming and busy in getting information about the patients. The police is also looking for the director of the drug de-addiction center. However, out of the patients who ran away from the de-addiction center, 11 patients have reached back to their respective homes. While the police is searching for others.

Let us tell you that in Ghaziabad, the Kavinagar police had revealed about the conversion of youth on the online gaming app. Abdul Rehman alias Nanni, a former member of the mosque committee, was arrested in the mosque where the minor son of the Jain family used to go to offer Namaz 5 times on the pretext of going to the gym. It was revealed in the revelations that such a gang was active, which used to recite verses of Quran to win online games.

