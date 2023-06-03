55 seats increased for PG courses including medicine and surgery in GSVM, government approved 66 crores

Kanpur. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has increased 55 seats in Post Graduate (PG) courses in various clinical and non-clinical departments at the initiative of the National Medical Commission (NMC) at GSVM Medical College. Due to the increase in the number of PG seats, about Rs 66 crore has been sanctioned to meet the needs of infrastructure and equipment in the college. In the past, on the initiative of Union Health Ministry, NMC had inspected the increase of PG seats in various clinical and non-clinical departments including Medicine, Surgery, Orthopaedic, Pediatric, Gynecology, ENT, Pathology.

NMC approved

After rectification of some defects during the inspection, NMC had given green signal to increase 55 PG seats in various departments of GSVM Medical College. The government has approved about 66 crores. 60 percent of this amount will be borne by the center and 40 percent by the state government. With this amount, the college administration will make arrangements for equipment like ventilator, earthoscope, burn unit etc.

Infrastructure equipment will be arranged with the funds

According to GSVM Medical College’s Acting Principal Professor (Dr.) Richa Giri, 66 crores have been approved for equipment and infrastructure according to the large seats of PG. In this, 34 crores will be used to buy equipments in the departments. Whereas, the remaining funds will be used for other items. will be spent in The Central Government has approved the rule of 60-40 contribution from the Center and the State for the purchase of equipment in Phase-2.

72 crore given for hostel after five years

Five years ago, 60 seats were increased in MBBS. Then there used to be only 190 seats in the college. There were no boys hostels for the new students to stay. Till now they were accommodated in old hostels only, but now a new hostel will be built for them, for which 72 crores have been released.

Report: Ayush Tiwari