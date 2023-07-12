578 posts including deputy medical superintendent will be restored in Patna AIIMS, know details

There is relief news for the patients undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Patna AIIMS), which is included in the big hospitals of Bihar. For the betterment of patients and good medical facilities in AIIMS, various posts are going to be restored. A total of 578 posts including 6 deputy medical superintendents, 2 nurses, 1 dietician, 2 yoga teachers, 3 psychotherapist social workers will be restored in AIIMS. For this, the process will be started from next month.

These posts will be reinstated

AIIMS administration is going to make recruitment on different posts in total 83 categories. In these, recruitment has been done on the posts of Deputy Medical Superintendent, Office Assistant, Chemist, Junior Engineer etc. Whereas Physiotherapist, Lab Technician, Dental Technician, Nursing Staff for TB and Chest Department, Occupational Therapist, Radiographer, Librarian, Personal Assistant, Store Keeper, Psychiatrics, Manager, Medico Social Service Manager, Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, Assistant Administrative Officer etc. Online applications will be made for different posts within the next one week.

Restoration will start from next month

Dr. GK Paul, Director of Patna AIIMS, said that from treatment of patients to better running of the hospital, restoration has been done on the vacant posts. AIIMS website for candidate application www.aiimspatna.edu.in You can apply by visiting. After the application, the process of restoration will be started from the next month.

Educational qualification

Different posts in AIIMS Patna require different qualifications. In such a situation, candidates can get more information related to this by carefully reading the official notification issued by Patna AIIMS on the website. Candidates are requested to confirm the information related to the post for which they are applying from the official notification.

Documents required for application

Caste Certificate of the applicant

residence certificate of the applicant

Photograph and signature of the applicant

All educational documents of the applicant

PAN Card and Aadhaar Card of the applicant