59000 applications for mutation are pending in Patna district, the instructions given by the officials are not getting effect

The pace of disposal of mutation cases in Patna district is slow. Despite repeated instructions from the authorities, there is no effect. About 59 thousand cases are pending in the district for more than the stipulated time. In this, maximum 6800 applications are pending in Phulwarisharif zone, 6500 in Patna Sadar zone, 5900 in Sampatchak zone, 5500 in Bihta zone, 4900 in Danapur zone. There are 2500 pending in Maner zone, about 3500 in Masaurhi zone, about 3800 in Naubatpur.

More buying and selling of land in these areas

According to the information, apart from Patna Sadar, due to the development of Bihta, Danapur, Phulwarisharif, Naubatpur, Sampatchak areas, the sale and purchase of land is increasing. Due to this, it is necessary to get the mutation done after the land is registered. Because of this, more mutation applications are accumulated in these areas. But the delay in submitting the report by the revenue employee leads to more pending cases.

trouble with error

According to experts, in case of online mutation in name, account number, khesra number or any other kind of error, one has to apply again for correction. In such a situation there is a delay in the disposal of the application. The application is rejected by not giving sufficient information regarding the disturbances in the circle office. Due to this, the number of submission of application again increases. The time frame for disposal of the application submitted for mutation is 30 days. But it is delayed by putting obstacles in different ways.

Nine thousand cases pending within the stipulated time

About nine thousand cases are pending in the district even in cases executed within 30 days. In this there are about 1300 in Patna Sadar, about 1200 in Phulwarisharif, about 800 in Danapur and Bihta, about 500 in Naubatpur, about 550 in Maner, about 400 in Masodhi and Sampatchak.

Action is taken on complaint

Action is taken on the complaint of unnecessary harassment or disturbance in the case of mutation in the zonal offices. On receiving the complaint, the DM inspects the zones and takes action against the concerned employee. In such a case, action has been taken against the CO, revenue personnel.

