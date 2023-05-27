5G In India: More than 2 lakh places in the country are connected to 5G, Gangotri also got the fastest connectivity

5G In India: With the commissioning of the latest unit at Gangotri in Uttarakhand, the number of 5G network sites in India crossed two lakh. The 5G site located in Gangotri was inaugurated by Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnav said, practically one 5G site is being activated every minute. The world is surprised to see this. On October 1, 5G equipment was installed at one lakh places in the first five months of the launch of 5G service by the Prime Minister.

When will BSNL’s 4G – 5G service be launched? Latest update will be available here

5G reached 700 districts in 8 months

In just 8 months after the launch of 5G in India, 5G network has reached all 28 states and 8 union territories of the country. During this, two lakh sites of 5G network were made, due to which 700 districts of the country are being covered. On October 1, 20022, in the first five months of the start of 5G service, 5G equipment was installed at one lakh places and within three months, one lakh more 5G network sites were installed.