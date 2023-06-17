5G in India: These sectors will also get a boost with high-speed data, read full news

5G Services in India: Not only the data speed is going to increase in the coming time with 5G, along with it the pace of jobs in telecom and other sectors related to it is also going to increase. According to reports, along with the expansion of new technology, companies in the tech and telecom sector have planned to speed up new recruitments and in the coming times, a large number of jobs can be seen in many sectors related to technology.

5G launch in India

A large number of companies in India believe that the implementation of 5G will bring a revolutionary change in the world of employment and will open up immense possibilities for the talents of the country’s technology sector. This has been said in a report. According to a report by TeamLease Services, more than 80 per cent of the companies believe that 5G technology will open up huge opportunities for job creation and skill enhancement in the information technology (IT) and banking and financial services sectors. The report titled ‘Launching 5G in India: Revolutionizing people’s supply chain’ by staffing company TeamLease is based on responses from 247 companies. These companies were asked about the impact of 5G on the ecosystem and job creation.

need for skill development

TeamLease Services Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Staffing Karthik Narayan said, “With the significant investment in the telecom sector with Rs 12,000 crore Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI), we are positive about job creation and skill improvement in the sector . 25 percent of PLI scheme is only for employment generation. He said that this will help in harnessing the potential of 5G, create employment opportunities, drive innovation and shape a transformative future.

5G technology will bring boom in these sectors

The report states that the implementation of 5G will have a significant impact on industries. This includes BFSI, education, gaming, retail and e-commerce sectors. The report states that 46 percent of the companies surveyed believe that 61 to 80 percent of jobs will be created in the first year of 5G implementation. It has been said that not only in the first year, but also in the next few years, 5G technology will help in job creation. 41 percent of companies believe that the implementation of 5G will have more than 80 percent impact on job creation in the next three years. (with language input)