6.2 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia’s Papua province, aftershocks warning issued

Jakarta, 03 July (Hindustan Times). A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Papua province on Monday. The National Geophysical Agency has said that there is no possibility of a tsunami. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 33 kilometers (20.51 mi) on the ground. No casualty or any serious damage has been reported due to the earthquake.

The US Geological Survey said the 5.4-magnitude quake was centered 135 kilometers (83 miles) southwest of Abepura, a subdistrict of Jayapura, the capital of Papua province. It occurred at a depth of 13 kilometers (8 mi).

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said there was no tsunami threat but issued warnings of possible aftershocks. It measured the initial magnitude of the earthquake at 6.4. The agency has said that variations in the initial measurements of earthquakes are common.

It is noteworthy that Indonesia is a sensitive area in terms of earthquakes. Indonesia, home to 270 million people, is a frequent occurrence of earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.