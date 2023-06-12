6 accused arrested in robbery and assault case near Hadiya forest of Bokaro, recovered lakhs of rupees along with weapons

Jharkhand Crime News: Police have arrested six accused in the case of looting and assaulting a chicken businessman near Hadiya Jungle located on Lalpania-Nayamod main road in Bokaro. The police seized one lakh 20 thousand 500 looted rupees along with a desi katta and two bikes from the arrested accused. On Monday, all the accused were sent to Tenughat Jail.

The incident of looting and assault took place on June 8.

In this regard, Inspector Mahesh Prasad Singh of Lalpania police station said that on June 8, an incident of looting and assault had taken place in the forest from the chicken business in front of the gas godown located at Hadiya Mod. Poultry trader Satyapal Singh, resident of Ichak, Hazaribagh, complained about this at Mahuatand police station. As soon as the complaint was registered, the police got involved in the investigation.

Weapons and bike recovered along with looted money

During the investigation, the police arrested Ankit Kumar of Lalpania Driver Shed and Ankit Kumar of Badkipunnu. On their tip, other four accused namely Pankaj Saav of Barkipunnu, Devanand Prasad, Anoop Kumar and Suraj Mandal of Lalpania were arrested. Everyone accepted their crime. At the same time, recovered the weapon, bike and looted cash used in the incident.

Pipes are being laid in one and a half feet pit instead of two and a half in Khanapurti, Giridih’s Gandey area under Nal Jal Yojana

called to sell chicken

Let us tell you that on June 8, in the name of selling chicken, the accused called the victim businessman Satyapal Singh to the area and then carried out the incident of looting and assault with him. Here, apart from the Inspector, the police station in-charge Subodh Kumar Das, SI Ankit Kumar, ASI Ajay Kumar Mahato and the armed forces were included in the raiding team.