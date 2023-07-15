6 dead due to drowning in flood water in Bihar, Araria lost contact with Northeast India, many roads destroyed

Before the increase in the water level of many rivers in Bihar, flood water has spread in the lower parts of many districts of Bihar. Due to this, roads have collapsed in many districts, due to which traffic has been affected. At the same time, six people including three girls have died due to drowning in flood water. In Saharsa, the paved road leading from West Kosi embankment via Pachbhinda to Ghonghepur collapsed due to water overflow. Due to the breakdown of the road, the movement of the people of many villages of Ghonghepur panchayat was disrupted. Flood water has entered the low-lying areas in Baisi block of Purnia. Three feet of water is flowing on the road going to Majlishpur in Bangama Panchayat. One and a half to two feet of water is flowing on the Prime Minister’s road near Janta Haat in Asja Mubaiya Panchayat. Flood water also entered the premises of a private school. Amour block has come under the grip of flood. Flood water has entered six hundred houses.

People took shelter by making slums

The affected people have taken shelter somewhere on the road and somewhere on the bridge by making slums. In Katihar, traffic has come to a standstill due to the breakdown of the road near Sikodna village, ahead of Kachoda Chowki Path Dumariya bridge under the pressure of water. Two feet of flood water is flowing on the road. The movement of four wheelers, autos, bikes is completely closed.

Diversion of bridge under construction on NH 327 E washed away due to strong current of water

A diversion was washed away in the strong current of water near Zero Mile on the National State Highway NH 327 E connecting Araria district with the northeastern border. Due to which the Araria Siliguri main road has been completely blocked. At the same time, the movement of vehicles has also been banned.

Araria lost contact with Northeast India

Let us tell you that due to continuous rains for the last three-four days, all the rivers flowing through Araria district are in spate, due to being washed away in the strong current of diversion water, the direct connection from Araria to Bengal and North-Eastern states has been broken. . Generally all the rivers flowing through Kursakanta block area are in spate. Due to this, more than half a dozen panchayats of the block area came under the grip of flood.

Diversion of the new bridge being built on the Chir river collapsed for the second time

Due to the considerable increase in the water level of the Parman river, the direct contact of dozens of villages including Dumhaili, Jhamta, Bansbari, Mahisakol has been cut off from the Araria headquarters. 2 to 3 feet water of Parman river is flowing on the main road going to Bansbari, Mahisakol through ward number 11 of Araria Municipal Council. The diversion of the new bridge being constructed on the Chir river flowing through Panjwara in Banka district collapsed for the second time. Because of this, the road connectivity of Banka to Godda district of Jharkhand has been severed.

Six including three girls died due to drowning in flood water

Two girls died in Araria, one in Purnia and three in Supaul district due to drowning in flood water. Abhishek Kumar Mandal in Deepnagar village of Naktakhurd Panchayat of Palasi block of Araria and Sachin Yadav lost his life in Kauakoh village of Sikti block. He got swept away while crossing the cut road. Three girls of ward number seven of Kamrail Panchayat of Marauna police station area of ​​Supaul drowned while grazing cattle. Here, Nuhi, an eight-year-old girl, died in Pandarpur village of Raiber Panchayat of Baisa block of Purnia.

Bagmati, across the Mahananda red mark

Patna. Bagmati, Kamla Balan, Mahananda and Parman rivers were flowing beyond the red mark at many places in the state on Saturday. On the other hand, there is a trend of increase in other rivers including Kosi. The water level of Kosi river is likely to cross the red mark at Baltara in Khagaria on Sunday. One lakh 21 thousand 500 cusecs of water was released from Valmikinagar barrage to Gandak river on Saturday. At the same time, one lakh 47 thousand 425 cusecs of water was released from Veerpur barrage into the Kosi river. The water level of Kamla Balan in Jaynagar of Madhubani district was about five centimeters above the danger mark. The Mahananda river was 30 cm above the danger mark at Taiyabpur in Kishanganj district.