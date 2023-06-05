6 IPS officers of Bihar transferred, see list here

Patna. Six senior IPS officers of Bihar Police have been posted and transferred to new posts. The Home Department has issued a notification in this regard. According to the issued notification, Sunil Kumar Jha, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Technical Services and Electronics, has been made Additional Director General of Police of SCRB and modernization.

Transfer of these officers

Additional Director General of Civil Defense cum Additional Commissioner Nirmal Kumar Azad has been made Additional Director General of Technical Services and Telecommunication.

Additional Director General of Police, SCRB and Modernization, Kamal Kishore Singh has been made Additional Director General of Police cum Additional Commissioner of Civil Security.

Deputy Inspector of Police Rajesh Kumar has been made Inspector General of Bihar Special Sahastra Police.

Mo. Shafiul Haq, who was waiting for posting at Bihar Police Headquarters, has been made Deputy Inspector General of Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, Muzaffarpur.

Vinod Kumar has been made Deputy Inspector General of Police of Bihar Special Armed Police Central Division.

