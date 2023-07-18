6 killed, 8 injured in trailer-jeep collision in Thane district

Mumbai, 18 July (Hindustan Times). 6 people died on the spot and 8 people were injured in a collision between a trailer and a jeep at 8 am on Tuesday near Khadawali Phata on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane district. In this incident, all the injured have been admitted to the rural hospital in Padgha for immediate treatment.

According to the police, this morning the jeep was going from Padgha towards Khadawali station with passengers. Suddenly a trailer coming at high speed near Khadawali Phata hit the jeep and the trailer driver fled. It is being told that after this the jeep fell at a distance of 60 feet, due to which some pedestrians also came under the grip. On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and immediately got the injured admitted to the rural hospital.

The deceased in the incident have been identified as Chinmai Vikas Shinde (15), Riya Pardeshi, Chaitali Sushant Pimple (27), Santosh Anant Jadhav (50), Vasant Dharma Jadhav (50) and Prajwal Shankar Firke while Dilip Kumar Vishwakarma (29) Chetna Ganesh Jase (19), Kunal Dnyaneshwar Bhamre (22) including eight injured are undergoing treatment. Police is looking for the absconding trailer driver.