60 year old man married 19 year old girl in Bihar, now police is searching for both

Bihar News: A strange case of a 60-year-old man marrying a 19-year-old girl has come to light in Neema village of Dhanrua police station area located in Patna, Bihar. It is being told that six years after the death of his wife here, the man married a 19-year-old girl. Not only this, after marriage he reached his home with the girl. Here along with the villagers, his daughter opposed this marriage.

Elderly’s daughter accused of assault

The daughter of the accused elderly did not allow him to enter the house. The person’s daughter alleges that her father got married by showing greed for property. He has about one and a half bighas of land. The daughter has also alleged that she was assaulted. According to the information, the accused has three daughters. Two of them are married. Younger daughter Sonali Kumari alleges that she has been threatened to be forcibly removed from the house. In this regard, he has registered a case against his father.

Police looking for the accused

Sonali Kumari has said that her father married a 19 year old girl. But, on protesting, he has left the house. The victim’s daughter alleges that she was assaulted. After this he called dial 112. After the arrival of the police, he fled from the spot. Sonali also alleges that her father broke the FD made for her marriage. At present, the police is looking for the accused.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

