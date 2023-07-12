621 posts will be restored for better mid-day meal in Bihar, order issued to start appointment process

Patna. Education Department has created 534 new posts of block resource workers to further strengthen the mid-day meal distribution management. Apart from this, it has been decided to fill 87 vacant posts. This decision has been taken in the executive meeting of the State Mid Day Meal Committee. Orders have been issued to complete its appointment process.

According to the Directorate of Mid Day Meal, before this 534 posts of block resource workers have already been created. There are 87 vacancies in this. It has been decided to fill them as well. In this way, 621 block resource workers are going to be appointed in the state. In this way, now there will be two resource workers in each block of the state. These appointments will be completed in a month.

100 rupees will be given daily for visiting schools

The mid-day meal committee will give Rs 100 per day to the block resource workers for visiting the schools. This money will be given as allowance for filling fuel in the vehicle. Block resource workers are appointed to see the management and quality of mid-day meals in Bihar. Till now they were not getting vehicle allowance for school tour. This allowance will be given for traveling on working days. Presently all these appointments will be done through out source system.

Amount will be sought from the center

According to the information, it was also agreed to demand more funds from the Center for effective implementation of various mid-day meal schemes. It may be known that the annual budget of Bihar Midday Meal Scheme is about two thousand crore rupees.

In order to further strengthen the mid-day meal management, it has been decided to create 534 new posts of block resource workers. Rs.100 per day will be given as conveyance allowance to these block resource workers. Till now they did not get this amount. They have been asked to appoint. The directorate is taking more concrete steps to improve the quality of mid-day meals as per the intention of the government. Mithilesh Mishra, Director, Directorate of Mid Day Meal Bihar