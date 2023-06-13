65-year-old priest became a predator in Patna, raped a seven-year-old girl, arrested

On Monday, a 65-year-old priest committed the rape of a seven-year-old minor girl in Kadamkuan police station area of ​​Patna. On getting information about the case, the police have arrested the priest Lutu along with registering an FIR. The priest also lives in the house where the victim lives. His mother works as a midwife.

Raped by luring chocolate

On Monday, the girl’s mother went to do her work, one of the victim’s sisters was also out of the house. In this way, when the priest found the girl alone, he lured her with chocolate and carried out the incident of rape under the stairs in the house itself. When his mother reached home on Monday evening, seeing the physical condition of the minor, she understood that something was wrong. After this, when the mother inquired, Lutu’s name came to the fore. After this she reached Kadamkuan police station and complained about the matter. Then the police arrested Pujari Lutu late at night. Medical examination of the victim has been done on Tuesday. Kadamkuan police station chief Vimalendu confirmed the arrest and told that the accused has been sent to jail.

Has done dirty act three times before

The relatives have also informed the police that the priest had done dirty acts with his daughter thrice in the past as well. Lutu does not have a wife. He used to earn his living by working as a priest in a temple. Here, a video of the incident given by the priest has also been handed over to the police. The police will present that video as evidence in the court.

