66 percent officers of Jharkhand Administrative Service did not get promotion in SDO rank, know what is the main reason for this

66 percent of the basic category officers of the State Administrative Service did not get promotion to the rank of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) due to non-disclosure of assets and other reasons. Only 34 percent of the officers who fulfilled the criteria were promoted. However, it also includes officers under the purview of the JPCSC recruitment scam. These officers have got promotion in the light of the order of the court.

A list of 180 officers was sent to the Promotion Committee for consideration for promotion from the basic category of Administrative Service to SDO rank. After considering in the light of the prescribed criteria, the committee sent the list of officers found eligible for promotion to the state government. In the light of the committee’s recommendation, the state government issued a notification for the promotion of 60 officers to the rank of SDO.

There are seven officers in this, who are involved in the ongoing CBI investigation in the JPSC appointment scam. The names of such officers who have been promoted to SDO rank include Mohan Lal Marandi, Prashant Kumar Laik, Harishankar Barik, Dr. Shishir Kumar Singh, Gopi Oraon, Baidyanath Oraon and Rajeev Kumar. He has got promotion in the light of the order of the court.

Out of these officers included in the scope of CBI investigation, there are three officers who have been punished due to irregularities committed during the service period. These include the names of Mohanlal Marandi, Gopi Oraon and Baidyanath Oraon. They have been given the penalty of withholding from one to five increments.

78 officials did not give the details of the property:

The committee found 120 out of 180 officers not eligible for promotion due to various reasons. This includes reasons such as non-disclosure of property, embezzlement of government funds, non-confirmation of service, imputations and non-expiration of punishment given by the government. 78 of the officers disqualified for promotion by the committee constituted under the chairmanship of Revenue Council member Amarendra Pratap Singh had not given the details of the property.

As per the rules, the details of property filed by the State Administrative Service officers in one year are considered valid for the next three years. Out of this, many officers have not given the details of their assets to the government since joining the job. However, no action has been taken from the government level against those who have not filed the property details.

Women officers are also included in those who do not give property details. The names of Anuradha Kumari, Braj Lata, Meri Madki, Joseph Kandulana, Jyoti Kujur, Monia Lata and others are included in the list of these women officers. The names of Sanjay Kumar, David Balihar, Siddharth Shankar, Jitendra Mandal, Kanu Ram, Anil Kumar Singh, Devendra Kumar etc. are included in the male officers who did not give details of assets.