6609 new petrol pumps will be opened in UP, petrol-diesel will be easily available on every road-highway, apply like this

Petrol Pump Application 2023: If you are planning to get a license for a petrol pump, then this is useful news for you. After five years, applications have been invited for petrol pump stations in Uttar Pradesh. Ministry of Petroleum has sought applications for opening 6609 new petrol pumps simultaneously in UP. For this, three major public sector companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have decided to open more than six thousand (6609) new petrol pumps in the state.

what will be the terms and conditions

A time limit of 3 months has been given for the application of petrol pump stations. In this, under the rules, eligible applicants will be given the license to install oil pumps. Oil companies had earlier issued licenses for petrol pumps by taking applications in 2018 and now this is happening again after five years. Apart from the highways of the cities, these petrol pumps are also being opened in the villages-countryside, border areas as per the demand. Are.

The application process will start from 28th June and will continue till 27th September. Detailed application information is given on the website www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in. For opening of retail and regular outlets, the Regional Divisional Office can be contacted for IOC, BPC and HPC.

To make the selection process fair and transparent, a computerized draw will be conducted through an independent agency. At present, there are 3275 petrol pumps of Indian Oil, 1500 pumps of Hindustan Petroleum and 1834 petrol pumps of Bharat Petroleum in Uttar Pradesh. However, how many petrol pumps of IOC, BPCL and HP are there in the new applications, it has not been told.

There is also talk of quota on the basis of caste-wise, ex-freedom fighter, ex-serviceman. To be included in the final draw of petrol pump license, all the standards have to be met. The provisional names will be shortlisted only after a thorough scrutiny of the applications for the license of petrol diesel refilling stations. After this, the names will be announced through computerized draw.

Maximum petrol pump in UP

According to government figures, there are a total of 81,100 petrol pumps in the country. The figure of an answer given in the Rajya Sabha shows that Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of petrol pumps in the country at 9942. That is, 12 percent of the country’s total petrol pumps are in Uttar Pradesh. After this comes the place of Maharashtra where there are a total of 7468 petrol pumps.

Rest of the states with maximum number of petrol pumps are Tamil Nadu 6651, Rajasthan 5871, Karnataka 5784, Madhya Pradesh 5395, Andhra Pradesh 4168, Gujarat 5391, Telangana 3716, Punjab 3874, West Bengal 2831, Kerala 2496, Odisha There are 2182 petrol pumps in India, and 3579 in Haryana. There are 400 petrol pumps in Delhi, 126 in Goa, 16 in Ladakh, 60 from Sikkim. This figure is from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

