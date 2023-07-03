6609 new petrol pumps will open in UP, know the complete details from the terms and conditions of the license to the application

How To Open Petrol Pump? The demand for petrol and diesel is very high in the country because the number of vehicles on the roads is increasing day by day. Without it nowadays life has become very difficult. In view of this, companies are launching new cars and bikes. There has also been an increase in the number of vehicle buyers. This is the reason why there is a long waiting period to buy a vehicle. In view of the rapid sale of vehicles, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the opening of new petrol pumps. If you also want to open a petrol pump, then this news can be useful for you.

This is how you have to take license

Be it a city or a village, a license is required to open a petrol pump. If you also want to get a license to open a petrol pump, then you can get it through various government and private petroleum companies. On fulfilling the terms and conditions by government and non-government petroleum companies, the applicant is given a license to open a petrol pump.

What should be the age limit of the applicant

To open a petrol pump, your minimum age should be 21 years and maximum age should be 60 years. You must have land to open a petrol pump. If you do not have your own land, then you can open a petrol pump by taking land on rent. For this, you should have an agreement of the land taken on rent.

Separate registration fees for each class

If you do online registration for Petrol Pump Dealership 2023, then you will have to pay the registration fee. Different registration fees have been fixed for different classes. General category people have to pay Rs 8000 as petrol pump dealership registration fee. At the same time, the petrol pump dealership registration fee for the backward class is Rs 4000. Petrol pump registration fee for SC and ST is Rs 2000

it will cost Rs.

Please tell that to open a petrol pump in the urban area, Rs 30 to 35 lakhs will have to be spent. To open a petrol pump, it is necessary to have land near the main road. So that electricity can reach easily. There should be at least 10th pass to open a petrol pump. There should be at least a graduate to open a petrol pump in urban areas.

keep these things in mind

If you want to open petrol pump on State Highway or National Highway, then for that you will need 1200 square meters to 1600 square meters of land. On the other hand, if you want to open a petrol pump in a rural area, then you will have to invest 15 lakh to 20 lakh rupees for that. Out of this, five percent of this amount will be returned to you by the company.

This is how you get profit

On opening a petrol pump, the oil company gives you a commission at the rate of Rs 2 or 3 per litre. If you sell 5000 liters of petrol daily, then your daily earning will be around Rs.10,000. To open a petrol pump, you can get a loan from the bank ranging from Rs 50 thousand to Rs 2 crore.

These documents will be needed

Aadhar card

caste certificate

PAN card

passport size photo

land map documents

Documents related to land lease agreement

bank passbook details

How to apply online

First of all visit the official website www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in. After this, on the home page, you have to click on the option of Register Now. A form will open as soon as you click. In this, you have to enter your name, mobile number, email ID, link and date of birth, PAN card number and captcha code. After this an OTP will come on the mobile. After entering the OTP, click on the option of Submit.

