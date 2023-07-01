67 officers of Bihar will become IAS by promotion this year, expected to be selected from non-administrative service also, know updates

Promotions In Bihar: For the last four years, the way for promotion in the IAS has been cleared from the Bihar Administrative Service (Biprasa). The state government has sent the list of eligible officers of Biprase to the Union Public Service Commission last month after screening. The answer to the question asked about the service book of some officers from UPSC will also be sent in the first week of July. It is expected that UPSC will conduct the interview in the last week of July or first week of August.

70% posts with promotion vacant

There are 101 sanctioned posts for promotion from BIPRSE to IAS cadre in the state, out of which 70% posts are vacant. But this year there is a possibility of 65 BPS officers becoming IAS by promotion.

Promotion of officers of non-administrative service also possible

Last year, seven non-administrative service officers were promoted, this year only two are expected to be promoted: Last year, seven non-administrative service officers were promoted to IAS. There is a possibility. For this, a three-member committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, although the state government has urged the Center to set more IAS quota for Bihar.

There is a huge shortage of IAS officers in the state.

There is a huge shortage of IAS officers in the state. Out of the total sanctioned 359 posts, IAS is working on only 248 posts. Out of these 248 working IAS officers, 33 officers are also on central deputation. Work is being done in Bihar with the help of 215 IAS officers. The situation is such that due to the shortage of IAS officers, one officer has got the responsibility of many departments. Talking about the officers posted at the highest positions, out of 12 officers of the level of Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary, five have the responsibility of more than two departments.

The backlog of the last four years will be cleared

For the last four years in Bihar, there is a promotion backlog of BPS officers in the IAS cadre. It is noteworthy that out of the total IAS posts sanctioned for the state, there is a provision to fill one-third of the posts by the promotion of BiPS officials, but due to the backlog, about 70 percent of the posts are vacant. There is every possibility of promotion of officers in IAS cadre.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan