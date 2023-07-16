7.2 magnitude earthquake in America’s Alaska Peninsula

Washington, July 16 (Hindustan). Powerful earthquake tremors were felt in the Alaska Peninsula region of America on Sunday morning. The intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 7.2 on the Richter scale. According to the initial report of the US Geological Survey, a tsunami warning has been issued after the earthquake. As of now there is no information about loss of life or property.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered offshore of the Alaska Peninsula at a depth of 21 km. Initially its intensity was said to be 7.4. Later it was improved to 7.2. The quake was felt in the Alaska Peninsula, Aleutian Islands and Cook Inlet regions, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.