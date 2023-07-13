7 handpumps were broken in Birbhum, there was an outcry for water

Birbhum, Mukesh Tiwari : It is alleged that 7 handpumps present in the village were broken by Trinamool supporters and the electricity of a submersible was cut late on Wednesday night in Paschim Para area of ​​Belebari village of Rampurhat block of Birbhum district of West Bengal. Since the matter came to light on Thursday morning, there has been an outcry in the entire village for water. The villagers allege that they had voted for the BJP in the village this time. Local workers and leaders of Trinamool were angry with this.

Trinamool supporters denied the allegation

Trinamool says that the handpump was installed by the government of Maa Mati Manush only in view of the development of the said village and the scarcity of water. We do not know who broke that handpump. However, the local BJP leaders say that due to Trinamool’s defeat in the elections, they have expressed their displeasure by breaking all the government handpumps in the said village.

outcry for water

Common people have started facing water shortage due to breakdown of handpumps. However, local BJP leaders said that the handpump would be repaired soon. It is said that there are total 26 seats in Ayas village. BJP has won 7 seats, CPM Congress 2 seats and Trinamool Congress 17 seats. Villagers say that Trinamool is taking out political anger in such a way that BJP has won seven seats. The newly elected BJP candidate of the area Ranjit De said that the information about the matter has been given to the BDO. He said that soon action will be taken on this.

