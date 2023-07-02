7 major road accidents in Maharashtra in 2 days, 45 people died

Mumbai, 02 July (Hindustan Times). In Maharashtra, 45 people have died in seven major road accidents in the last 24 hours. The biggest accident took place in Sindkhedaraja town of Buldhana district in the early hours of Saturday, in which 25 people died. The district administration is making preparations for mass cremation of all the dead in the Buldhana accident on Sunday. The bus driver responsible for the accident, Danish Ismail Sheikh, has been arrested by the police.

In the Buldhana road accident, 25 people were burnt to death when a private bus of Vidarbha Travels going from Nagpur to Pune caught fire. In this incident, eight people jumped out of the bus by breaking the windshield. The treatment of all of them is going on in the district hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh each, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Rs 5 lakh each and Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased in this incident.

Along with this incident, 4 people including a pregnant woman were killed in a head-on collision between an Eicher tempo and a bus on National Highway 6 at Malkapur in Buldhana. Eight people were injured in the incident, who are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Malkapur. The bus was going from Surat to Nagpur. Eicher’s driver and cleaner also died on the spot in the accident.

Similarly, Santosh Rathod, his wife and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, who were passing by in a cruiser jeep, died on the spot in an accident on Samridhi Highway in Kopargaon tehsil of Ahmednagar district on Friday. Five people have been injured in this accident. Similarly, on Friday evening, six people were killed and seven were injured when a cruiser and a tanker collided at Akkalkot in Solapur. All of them were returning to their hometown Karnataka after Devdarshan. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Akkalkot.

Four people were killed and nine people were injured in a gruesome accident between a Maruti Suzuki and a cruiser at Khorifatya on Vani-Satapuda Highway in Nashik at 6 pm on Saturday. The injured are being treated at Nashik Rural Hospital.

Similarly, a 65-year-old woman was killed and 70 people were injured in a truck accident on the Pune-Solapur highway. It is being told that due to mud on the road, the bus overturned and this accident happened. 40 women laborers traveling in a pickup van were injured in an accident in Gondia on Saturday. The accident took place near Borgaon on Dawki to Kukkimeta road. The injured women are being treated at the government hospital in Gondia.

Eicher tempo rammed into a car parked on the road at 1.30 pm last Saturday near Naira Petrol Pump on Shindkheda Road in Dondai in Dhule district. In this incident, two women walking on the road were killed and a postman Laxman Chowdhary was injured. The postman is being treated at the district hospital in Dhule.