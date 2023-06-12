7 people of the same family died in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapalli

Amravati : Seven people of a family, including a two-year-old child, were killed when their car rammed into a lorry at Ananthapalli village in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district. According to the information given by the police, the family of the road accident victim was going from Vijayawada towards Rajamundi in Andhra Pradesh, when the accident happened.

The police officer told that seven people of the family have died in this tragic accident. Two women and a two-year-old child are also included in the dead. As per preliminary investigation, the car hit the lorry from behind at Ananthapalli in Nallacharla mandal of East Godavari district, leading to the accident.

The car hit the lorry from behind

According to the information received from the police, seven people of the same family were killed when a car collided with a lorry parked on the roadside on the highway in East Godavari district in the early hours of Monday. East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that the car was passing through the highway at Nallacharla village when it collided with a lorry parked on the roadside. In the accident, six people of the same family died on the spot. Another person died on the way to the hospital.

In UP, three people, including the PACS president of Bagaha, died in a road accident, the accident occurred due to truck tire burst

were returning after attending the housewarming

East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy told that eight people of the same family were returning from Hyderabad after attending the house warming ceremony, when the incident took place. The accident took place inside Ananthapalli village limits when a car skidded off the road and rammed into a lorry parked on its side, they said. Reddy said that apart from an eight-month-old child, five women and two men died in the accident. At the same time, the only survivor of the accident (26) is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajamahendravaram.